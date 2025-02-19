Dmitry Bivol Gets Brutally Honest About Artur Beterbiev’s Power Ahead of Their Rematch
Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev are set to lock horns in a rematch this weekend.
Their first fight was a true spectacle as Beterbiev came into the contest with a 100% finish rate. Bivol, meanwhile, is ever technical with an exceptional defense.
Beterbiev managed to sneak out a controversial decision win but wasn't able to drop Bivol. The latter has now reflected on Beterbiev's highly respected punching power.
Speaking to DAZN, Bivol said about his first fight against Beterbiev:
It was exactly how I was expecting. I was expecting that it would be hard and heavy. But the jab is a nice punch. It can help you control the distance and you can just destroy his attack with it.
When asked about Beterbiev's power, Bivol said:
Of course. He’s powerful. Very powerful. You can see I have a bruise from my hand. He always hit it and it was so hard [it bruised when my own hand] hit my eye.
Artur Beterbiev boasts a perfect 21-0-0 pro record with 20 knockout wins. Dmitry Bivol is the only fighter he couldn't knock out in his career.
Bivol, meanwhile, possesses a different style but is equally efficient. He is 23-1-0 with 12 knockout wins. The fight against Beterbiev marked the first defeat of Bivol's career.
The rematch between the two Russians is expected to be an intriguing event with the undisputed light heavyweight champion honor on the line for the clash.
