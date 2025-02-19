Teddy Atlas' 5-Word Verdict On 'The Last Crescendo' Riyadh Season Card Speaks Volumes
Teddy Atlas has seen a lot of boxing in his lifetime.
Of course, Atlas has trained some of the world's best boxers after his own fighting career ended. He has used the wisdom of the legendary Cus D'Amato (who trained him when he was still fighting) and harnessed that into an approach that fostered a ton of success and made him a New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame and Staten Island Sports Hall of Fame inductee.
While Atlas isn't a head trainer any longer, he's still a major presence within the boxing community because of his broadcast commentating and through his YouTube channel, where he keeps his massive audience informed and entertained.
February 22 marks Riyadh Season's 'The Last Crescendo' card, which features numerous high-level boxing fights such as the rematch between Artur Beterviev vs. Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed world light heavyweight championship, Daniel Dubois vs. Joseph Parker for the IBF world heavyweight championship, Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz for the WBC world middleweight championship, and several other championship bouts.
Atlas has headed to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to spectate this card in person. And a February 18 post on X he made conveys his strong opinion about what's to come.
"Great to be back in Riyadh for perhaps Greatest Boxing Card ever. Only thing better is having my son with me. Blessed. 💥🙏🥊 #RiyadhSeason #TheLastCrescendo," the X post wrote.
Atlas deeming this card "perhaps Greatest Boxing Card ever" is a massive show of confidence and proves just how seismic this event truly is.
He added another X post on February 18 that wrote, "Back to Riyadh to see the ‘Magnificent Seven’. Not the movie, but perhaps the greatest Boxing Card of all time! 🥊💥👑 #RiyadhSeason
Atlas seems just as excited as the rest of the boxing world for February 22.
