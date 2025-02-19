Coach Reveals Tyson Fury’s Profane Response To Retirement Question
Tyson Fury shocked fans when he announced his retirement from boxing last month.
Fury lost two fights in a row in 2024 to Oleksandr Usyk, the first defeats of Fury's career. However, there seemed to be high-profile clashes lined up for The Gypsy King, including a showdown against countryman Anthony Joshua.
Fury, though, has decided to hang up the gloves. His coach Andy Lee has now revealed how Fury reacted to suggestions of changing his decision and further claimed that Fury isn't interested in taking on Anthony Joshua.
Speaking to iFL TV, Lee said:
As bad as it sounds I don't care about Fury fighting Joshua, and it depends what the figure is. I think he's quite happy now, it has to motivate him to come out of retirement. They are both great fighters, but if they were to fight, obviously I'd be backing him and think he'd win.
He added:
Just the odd message we have had here and there, but he sounds very happy. And he said 'Andy I'm not f****d, I couldn't be f****d with it. He seems very happy, simple as that. He was up in Scotland, going here there and all over the place, but he seems very happy.
Tyson Fury retired with a professional record of 34-2-1 with 24 knockout wins under his belt. Derek Chisora, Dillian Whyte, Deontay Wilder, Wladimir Klitschko, and more are some of the more notable wins of Fury's career. He is a former multi-time heavyweight champion of the world.
