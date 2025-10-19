Teofimo Lopez Gives His Terence Crawford Mount Rushmore Take
Teofimo Lopez has a controversial take about Terence Crawford's position on the Mt Rushmore of greatest boxers.
Crawford cemented himself as one of the finest of the modern era with his unanimous decision win against Canelo Alvarez on September 13.
He became the first male boxer ever to win the undisputed title in three different weight classes. It's hard to argue Crawford's position as one of the greatest pound-for-pound superstars of the modern era, especially considering his long list of achievements.
Some believe Crawford has established his position as one of the greatest ever to lace up a pair of gloves; however, his place on the Mt Rushmore of boxing remains debatable, and Lopez has now offered his take on the matter.
Teofimo Lopez on Terence Crawford
Lopez refuses to put Crawford on his Mt Rushmore. Speaking to Fight Hub TV, the former unified lightweight champion said:
"Depends on which Mt Rushmore, mine? Nah."- Teofimo Lopez
Lopez also shared his take on Gennadiy Golovkin's place in boxing's hall of fame, claiming the Kazakh deserves first ballot entry.
Crawford has a legendary career with a record of 42-0-0 and 31 KOs, but for the majority of it, fans questioned the quality of opponents that 'Bud' has beaten. However, he erased all doubts with a stellar win against Canelo on September 13.
Boxing, though, has a prolonged history with many legends gracing the sport over the years. Everyone has a different opinion regarding the boxing Mount Rushmore. Hence, Lopez has every right to share his take, and it takes nothing away from Crawford's legacy.
Terence Crawford warned against middleweight move
Much has been made of Crawford's future fights since his win against Canelo. A middleweight move has been touted for a while. Janibek Alimkhanuly has challenged 'Bud' on multiple occasions. Winning a world title in middleweight would see Crawford conquer a sixth weight class.
Danny Garcia, however, has warned Crawford against the move, claiming there are hungry fighters at 160 lbs looking to make the most of such an opportunity. Speaking to FightHype, Garcia said:
“Those guys are hungry down there. Anytime you fight somebody that’s hungry, it’s always dangerous. The best thing for Terence to do is just fight Canelo again, unless you want to be a six-division world champion.”- Danny Garcia
Becoming a six-weight world champion would see Crawford join Oscar De La Hoya and Manny Pacquiao as one of the few in history. Potentially fighting for the undisputed middleweight title later down the line would add another feather in his bulging cap. However, a Canelo rematch would definitely secure another massive payday.
