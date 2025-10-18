Undefeated Champion The Latest To Challenge Terence Crawford
Terence Crawford has become every boxer's dream fight following his win against Canelo Alvarez. Crawford managed a unanimous decision victory on September 13 and became the first-ever male boxer to win the undisputed title in three different weight classes.
'Bud' also helped his cause in growing his stardom after beating arguably the face of boxing. And since the win, every notable champion has been calling out Crawford for a fight. Turki Alalshikh has previously hinted that he'd like to see Benavidez vs Crawford. Benavidez, though, has turned down the idea of moving down to super middleweight from the 175 lbs division.
On the other hand, Canelo is set to undergo surgery following an elbow injury. Therefore, an immediate rematch looks unlikely for Crawford unless he decides to sit out until Canelo's return. Now, another undefeated champion has called out Crawford, challenging him for a 2026 undisputed super middleweight title fight.
Terence Crawford challenged for undisputed super middleweight title
Janibek Alimkhanuly has challenged Crawford for the undisputed super middleweight title. He previously offered 'Bud' to fight for the WBO and IBF middleweight titles. The Kazakh, though, will take on Erislandy Lara in a unification bout next, reportedly on December 6.
The other title (WBC) at the 160 lbs division is held by Carlos Adames. Janibek believes he will be undisputed in middleweight by next year and wants to move up to take on Crawford for the undisputed 168 lbs throne.
"What do you guys think about this? By next May, I’ll have all four belts. And if by then Crawford is still holding all four in his division, we’ll have a clash of two undisputed champions in the fall of 2026!"- Janibek Alimkhanuly
32-year-old Janibek is 17-0-0 with 12 knockout wins under his belt. He possesses devastating power and is riding a four-fight knockout streak. Him against Crawford could certainly be interesting. But then again, Crawford has proven time and again that he can handle any style standing across him.
Terence Crawford has been urged to avoid Janibek Alimkhanuly
Nobody has ever beaten Crawford. However, Hall of Famer Tim Bradley believes Janibek might be a man for Crawford to avoid if he wants to retire undefeated. Bradley said:
"Dude is cold, man. He's a damn killer. If Crawford goes down and faces that dude, his legacy... It may not be a marquee name... everybody going to be tuning in to see the greatness of Terence Crawford... and I'm here to tell you, Janibek ain't here to be messed with."- Tim Bradley
