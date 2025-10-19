Max Kellerman Calls Out Moses Itauma For Saying Something Mike Tyson Never Would Have
Moses Itauma is often considered the second coming of Mike Tyson for his meteoric rise atop the heavyweight division at the tender age of 20. Itauma is 13-0-0 with 11 KOs and is coming off a first-round demolition of Dillian Whyte, a true veteran.
Much has been made of Itauma's hand speed and devastating knockout prowess. Some fans and experts reckon they haven't seen such a prospect since young Tyson took over the boxing world.
However, unlike Tyson, Itauma seems very soft-spoken and level-headed, but is an absolute menace inside the ring.
Max Kellerman, however, has torched Itauma for his recent claim about undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, noting Tyson would never have made such a statement.
Max Kellerman on Moses Itauma and Mike Tyson
Speaking to Boxing King Media, Itauma previously said:
"The reason why we would fight Usyk is there's a win-win situation. If I go in there and win, I'm the heavyweight champion of the world. If God forbid I lose, I've just lost to Usyk - the champion of the world - and I'm 20 years old. So, it's a win-win situation."- Moses Itauma
Kellerman is not a fan of that approach and thinks Tyson would never have thought like that. He said on Inside The Ring show, "He said about Usyk, 'Hey, if I win I'm champ, if I lose, I am 20 years old.' Let's pump the brakes on that for a second.
Mike Tyson, when he was 20 years old, the guy that Itauma is often compared to, and I am not saying the next guy has to be like the last guy, could you imagine Mike Tyson saying when he was 20, 'If I lose, I am only 20?'"
Oleksandr Usyk has claimed he won't fight Moses Itauma
Usyk, meanwhile, last knocked out Daniel Dubois in a spectacular manner. The Ukrainian has claimed that he plans on fighting until the age of 41, but doesn't see himself taking on Itauma. Speaking on his future, Usyk told Ready to Fight, "I'll fight until I'm 41. Then I'll build a sports academy - I'll train there and train others."
Speaking about fighting Itauma, he said:
"No, I won't fight Itauma. He's young - always teasing me. And he said himself he doesn't hit grandpas. I can't say who exactly [I'll fight next] because negotiations are ongoing. I'd be lying if I gave you a name."- Oleksandr Usyk
