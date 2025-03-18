Shakur Stevenson Told What He Needs To Change To Beat Gervonta Davis Or Lamont Roach
Shakur Stevenson is in the same weight class as Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach and has emerged as a big name in the division.
Davis and Roach recently fought out a controversial majority draw on March 1st with 'Tank' retaining his WBA lightweight title due to the result.
Stevenson, meanwhile, is the reigning WBC lightweight champion. His last outing was against Josh Padley on Riyadh Season's Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 card in February, where he earned a ninth round TKO.
Stevenson is a master tactician who uses the art of hit and not getting hit. Abel Sanchez, who previously coached the legendary Gennadiy Golovkin, has now shared insight into potential matchups against Davis and Roach for Stevenson.
Sanchez believes Stevenson needs to be more decisive and win more rounds. Speaking to FightHub TV, the Mexican trainer said:
He’s gonna have to win rounds. He just doesn’t do enough to win rounds decisively. Just not busy enough at times and too perfect. These guys are gonna do what’s necessary to win rounds.
Sanchez added:
Shakur has to be a little more forceful I think to deal with these guys. I don’t think that his approach can stay the way it is now and be able to deal with a Lamont or with a Gervonta.
Gervonta Davis is one of the most fearsome knockout artists in all of boxing. His power is formidable for any opponent. Lamont Roach, however, showed he belongs among the elites with an exceptional performance against him.
Roach handed Davis the first stain in his record and both seem ready for an immediate rematch.
