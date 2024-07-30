Terence Crawford and Eddie Hearn Exchange Barbs Before Big Fight
By Mohamed Bahaa
In anticipation of the upcoming clash, Terence Crawford is set to challenge WBA Super-Welterweight Champion Israil Madrimov this Saturday, aiming to secure a title in his fourth weight class. The highly-anticipated bout will take place in Los Angeles as part of Riyadh Season's inaugural US event, a collaboration with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom, the promoter of the unbeaten Madrimov.
As fight week commenced, a face-off photoshoot was arranged at BMO Stadium. Eddie Hearn didn't waste any time in attempting to ruffle 'Bud' Crawford's feathers. Crawford was shot on a video responding with equal vigor, recalling his first world title win against Ricky Burns in Scotland, an event promoted by Hearn.
"Last time I recall I’m 3 and 0 against you, sir … That’s your best champion," Crawford quipped, referring to his unbeaten record in Hearn-promoted fights.
Hearn countered by suggesting the Burns fight should have ended in a draw and jokingly mentioned that Crawford still owes him for a hotel breakfast.
The banter took a more serious turn when Hearn remarked on Crawford's demeanor leading up to the Madrimov fight.
"You’re very nervous today. I don’t know what’s wrong with you. Your energy’s all off. I’m worried about you on Saturday, seriously. I don’t think you’re taking this fight right."
Despite the playful tone, the psychological warfare has clearly begun. Madrimov, with an unblemished record of 10-0 and a career spent at 154 pounds, poses a formidable challenge for Crawford, who started his journey at 135 pounds and has conquered each division on his way to this point.
Supporting the main event is an impressive undercard featuring Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz defending his super-lightweight title. Additionally, two exciting heavyweight bouts will take place: Andy Ruiz Jr. versus Jarrell Miller, and rising star Jared Anderson against Martin Bakole.
With the stakes higher than ever, Crawford's ability to stay focused amid the mind games and pressure will be crucial. Fans and analysts alike are eager to see if he can adapt to the challenges posed by Madrimov’s power and technique. The bout promises to be a defining moment in both fighters' careers, and the outcome could have significant implications for the future of the super-welterweight division.
As fight night approaches, all eyes will be on Crawford to see if he can overcome his toughest test yet and add another title to his illustrious career.