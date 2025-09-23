Jake Paul Targeting One Former World Champion and One Internet Star for 2026 Bouts, Says Manager
Jake Paul (12-1) will have his second boxing outing of 2025 in November in an unorthodox matchup with Gervonta Davis (30-0-1) in Miami on November 14th. Taking on the current WBA World Lightweight champion in Davis, Paul will compete in an exhibition match with 'Tank'.
The bout will have a maximum weight allowance of 195 pounds. In his last fight, Davis competed at 135 pounds, while Paul had a cruiserweight bout at 200 pounds.
Although the bout is unusual, it will seemingly be one exhibition and done for 'The Problem Child'. According to his manager, Nakisa Bidarian, two opponents closer to Paul's size are being targeted for 2026.
Anthony Joshua Among Targets for Jake Paul in 2026, According to Nakisa Bidarian
Boxing fans were initially shocked when talks began to emerge regarding a potential fight between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua. The discussion began as Paul called out the former heavyweight champion following a win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June.
Although the bout could not able to be made in 2025, the fight is still possible for next year, according to Bidarian. In footage captured by Seconds Out, Bidarian said, "Anthony Joshua is 100% still a target."
Bidarian said that there was 'an agreement in place' regarding the Joshua fight, but the matchup is dependent on Paul's bout with Davis and other factors.
Joshua has not competed since his knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September 2024. It is now unlikely that 'AJ' will fight in 2025, but Eddie Hearn has said he expects his fighter back in the ring in February.
According to Bidarian, Joshua is not the only star that Paul is targeting for a bout. KSI was named as a 'target' for 2026, with Bidarian naming Madison Square Garden as a potential venue for the 2026 fight.
"I would love to make Jake Paul vs KSI at MSG. That is a target of ours for 2026, but we will see."- Nakisa Bidarian
KSI is a fellow influencer-turned-boxer, even facing Jake's brother Logan Paul in a brace of matches in 2018 and 2019. Jake Paul has also faced KSI's brother, Deji, in an amateur bout in 2018.
The pair, who became well known for their YouTube content, have harped back and forth with one another for years but have never been scheduled to fight.
KSI's last boxing match came in October 2023, when he lost via unanimous decision to Tommy Fury. The result leaves the British influencer's professional boxing record at 1-1. There is currently no indication regarding when, or if, KSI will return to the ring.
