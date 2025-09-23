Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Undercard Bouts Confirmed As Four Title Fights Announced
Competing at a maximum weight of 195 pounds, Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis will share the ring in an unusual fashion on November 14th. Squaring off in an exhibition bout, the two boxing stars will meet in Miami.
Paul is coming off a unanimous decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June. Meanwhile, 'Tank' was handed the first blemish on his professional record when he drew with Lamont Roach in March.
An official winner will be named at the conclusion of the bout, despite it being an exhibition. Paul vs Davis will also feature an undercard of professional bouts, regardless of the main event's ruleset.
Four Title Fights to Feature on Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Undercard
Boxing fans will be urged to tune into the undercard of Paul vs Davis regardless of their feelings towards the exhibition due to the talent on show.
Five undercard bouts have been announced by Most Valuable Promotions for the event, four of which will see world titles on the line.
Alycia Baumgardner (16-1) will put her unified super featherweight world titles on the line when she takes on Leila Beaudoin (13-1). The pair will compete for 12, three-minute rounds in the co-main event.
'The Bomb' will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in 2025 following her July win over Jennifer Miranda. Prior to that, Baumgardner competed against Delfine Persoon in a bout that ended in a no-contest in 2024.
Gary Russell (18-1) will aim to defend his WBA World Super Lightweight title against Andy Hiraoka (24-0). Russell bounced back from his first career loss in his last outing, defeating Jose Valenzuela via unanimous decision in March. As for Hiraoka, the Japanese fighter extended his winning streak to 24 in September 2024, with a TKO win over Ismael Barroso.
MORE: Terence Crawford Stripped Of WBA Title Belt In Telling Career Move
Also, Ellie Scotney (11-0) and Mayelli Flores (13-1-1) will compete in an undisputed world super bantamweight title bout. Scotney defended her championship status against Yamileth Mercado in July, while Flores won her May bout against Nazarena Romero.
Yokasta Valle (33-3) puts her WBC World Strawweight title on the line against Yadira Bustillos (11-1). A win for Valle would be her second defense of the title, having claimed it in November 2024.
In a non-title bout, Avois Griffin (17-1) will meet with Cesar Francis (14-2) in an eight-round welterweight affair. Griffin is coming off a knockout loss to Julian Rodriguez, while Francis defeated Wayne Boudreaux via TKO in his last outing.
