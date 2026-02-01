Terence Crawford Doubles Down On Teofimo Lopez Disrespect After Shakur Stevenson Win

Terence Crawford does not care what people have to say about his viral post-fight celebration after watching Shakur Stevenson shut out Teofimo Lopez.

After watching his close friend put on the performance of his career in the Ring VI main event, Crawford had no issue getting into the ring to dance and rub the victory in Lopez's face. Seeing the backlash his actions received, Crawford revealed he still feels no remorse and still has animosity toward Lopez's team.

"They mad!!" Crawford tweeted. "It's coo when they do it, it's a problem when I do it, F*** EM!!!! F*** Teo, F*** his daddy, f*** his sister and anyone else that has a problem."

😭😭😭 they mad!!! It’s coo when they do it, it’s a problem when I do it, FUCK EM!!!! Fuck Teo, Fuck his Daddy, fuck his Sister and anyone else that has a problem. — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) February 1, 2026

Crawford engaged in some trash talk with Lopez's team before the fight, but he mostly contained himself during fight week. That all changed after Stevenson's dominant victory, which convinced the former pound-for-pound No. 1 boxer to get his licks back in the aftermath.

Despite moving up in weight and facing the most notable opponent of his career, Stevenson looked as good as he typically does in the ring. He landed 165 punches to Lopez's 72, according to Compubox, including 105 jabs to just 16 from Lopez.

Stevenson is now the newest fighter to become a four-division champion. He claimed the WBO and The Ring super lightweight titles off Lopez's waist, while still maintaining the WBC lightweight belt.

Shakur Stevenson during a March 7, 2024 press conference. | IMAGO / Torsten Helmke

Shakur Stevenson squashing beef with Teofimo Lopez

Crawford is not letting Lopez off the hook, but Stevenson is ready to end their rivalry. The new 140-pound titleholder immediately attempted to end their bad blood in his post-fight interview in the ring, and he echoed those thoughts on social media.

"Thank you for the opportunity, Teo, I respect you for not being scared to put it on the line like the rest of these fighters," Stevenson tweeted after the fight.

Thank you for the opportunity Teo, I respect you for not being scared to put it on the line like the rest of these fighters😤 — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) February 1, 2026

The rivalry did not get too testy until the pre-fight press conference, when Lopez's words finally got under Stevenson's skin. 'The Takeover' got Stevenson out of his seat with a few vulgar comments, which ended up having no effect on the fight.

Stevenson immediately called out Conor Benn after the win, but the fight was almost immediately shut down by Eddie Hearn. The champion has previously said he wants to return to 135 pounds after facing Lopez, unless he gets another lucrative opportunity in his new weight class.

The loss was Lopez's first at 140 pounds and dropped him to 22-2 overall. He is now left without a championship belt for the first time since 2022, when he spent the year recovering from an upset loss to George Kambosos Jr.