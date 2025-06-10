Terence Crawford Issues Threat To Canelo Alvarez: ‘You’re in My Way'
The fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford is being billed as one of the best of this century. And the hype is warranted as two of the greatest pound-for-pound boxers in the world are on a collision course for September 13th.
Both are four weight world champions with Crawford becoming undisputed in two weight classes. Apart from Oleksandr Usyk and Naoya Inoue, he is the only other active boxer to do so. Canelo, meanwhile, is a two-time undisputed super middleweight champion, and he will be putting his reigning undisputed status on the line against Crawford.
The stakes are high as Crawford looks to conquer another weight division, while Canelo is looking to further cement his legacy. Dana White has confirmed that the fight will be streamed on Netflix and will take place in Las Vegas.
Terence Crawford has now thrown down the gauntlet to Canelo Alvarez, writing on X:
The time has come.- @terencecrawford
@Canelo, you’re in my way… and I’m not leaving Vegas without that win.
See you September 13 at the Riyadh Season Card in Las Vegas.
Streaming live on Netflix
Canelo Alvarez boasts a professional record of 63-2-2 with 39 knockout wins. With a wealth of experience under his belt, the Mexican has faced all styles inside the ring, and supposedly has the size advantage as Terence Crawford is moving up two weight classes. Crawford, though, is one of the most skilled fighters of all time and has a perfect record of 41-0-0, including 31 knockouts.
In ever regard, the fight promises to be one of the best in recent memory, and either fighter can catapult themself into the greatest of all time list with a statement win.
The Latest Boxing News
Terence Crawford Reveals Which Version Of Floyd Mayweather Was the Best
Manny Pacquiao Sends Scathing Message About 'Dirty' Political Career
Terence Crawford Recalls Failed Manny Pacquiao Fight: ‘Nowhere To Be Found'
Trainer Robert Garcia Has Clear Winner in ‘Huge’ Manny Pacquiao vs Gervonta Davis