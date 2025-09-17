Boxing

Terence Crawford’s Legacy Sealed? Ryan Garcia Thinks So After Canelo Showdown

Crawford’s Catch-and-Counter Masterclass Earns Ryan Garcia’s Highest Praise

Joseph Hammond

Ryan Garcia during an April 20, 2023 press conference.
Ryan Garcia during an April 20, 2023 press conference. / IMAGO / Hoganphotos

In the aftermath of Terrence Crawford’s stunning decision victory over Canelo Alvarez, Garcia believes we have a new GOAT. A series of social media posts on the X platform from Ryan Garcia suggest his evolving views on Crawford’s place in the pantheon of boxing.

“I actually believe Crawford may be the best fighter of all time,” Garcia said. In an earlier tweet Garcia was more guarded of his praise.

Crawford (42-0, 31, KOs) became the first boxer in history to have been both a lightweight world champion and super middleweight world champion with his twelve round victory over Canelo Alvarez on Saturday in Las Vegas. Though the later division was lightly regarded before 1984.

“Crawford has proved it, he’s arguably one of the best to ever lace on gloves,” he said.

MORE: Terence Crawford Coach Pours Cold Water On Rumored Next Opponent

Ryan Garcia is a former stablemate of Canelo Alvarez (63-3-2, 39 KOs). The Mexican fighter and the Victorville Bomber were both trained by Eddy Reynoso at one point.

“Canelo will forever be an inspiration to not only me but so many other people. I love you man you are a [Mexican legend] in Victory and defeat,” he added.

Ryan Garcia (24-2, 20 Kos) also had picked Canelo to win the fight in a previous post so his about face or “media vuelta”  is all the more surprising.

Ryan Garcia also took time to describe what he thought was Crawford’s key to victory. In the build up to this fight one of the criticisms of Canelo Alvarez was that he had lost his power. Canelo Alvarez hasn't stopped a fighter since he scored a technical over Caleb Plant on November 6, 2021.

That may have influenced the strategy of Alvarez who appeared to load up on his shots in most rounds. This may have reduced his capacity to throw three punch combinations at critical moments in the undisputed 168 lb. undisputed championship fight.

“Now speaking from a technical aspect what I noticed was that the catch and counter was key for Crawford. Canelo would load up on his single power shots and then Crawford would just catch it and shoot. And then used the ring when it was time and stood his ground when it was time. Very smooth man very nice.”

Joseph Hammond is a veteran sports journalist with extensive experience covering world championship fights across three continents. He has interviewed legendary champions such as Julio César Chávez, Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather, Gennady Golovkin, Oscar De La Hoya, and Bernard Hopkins, among many others. He reported ringside for KO On SI in 2024 for the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk bout in Riyadh - the first undisputed heavyweight championship in 24 years.