Canelo Alvarez Gives Definitive Verdict On The Terence Crawford or Floyd Mayweather Debate

Canelo Alvarez has settled the Terence Crawford vs Floyd Mayweather debate. Crawford defeated Canelo via unanimous decision, 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113, to become the undisputed super middleweight champion.
This was the Mexican's third career loss following Dmitry Bivol and Mayweather. Like Mayweather (50-0-0, 27 KOs), Crawford (42-0-0, 31 KOs) is unbeaten. They are both five weight world champions and Crawford is the only male boxer to ever become undisputed in three weight classes.
Canelo has fought both, having lost to Mayweather as a 23-year-old via majority decision and now having lost to Crawford via unanimous decision as well.
Canelo answers Terence Crawford and Floyd Mayweather comparisons
Speaking after the fight, Canelo gave credit to Crawford and said he is a way better fighter than Mayweather. He claimed that he couldn't figure Crawford out inside the ring despite doing everything he could and having a great training camp.
"I tried my best tonight. I just couldn't figure out the style. He has everything."- Canelo Alvarez
When asked who is better between Crawford and Mayweather, he said:
"I think Crawford is way better than Floyd Mayweather."- Canelo Alvarez
Crawford showed he is just as defensively responsible as Mayweather was as Canelo had a hard time landing anything clean during the fight. His resume is as good as anybody in history and alongside Oleksandr Usyk and Naoya Inoue, Crawford is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters of the modern era.
Canelo Alvarez remains upbeat after Terence Crawford loss
Despite his loss, Canelo's achievements can't be diminished. He remains one of the greatest names in boxing history and the Mexican took the defeat in stride like a real sportsman. Speaking after the contest, he said:
" feel great. I want to thank everyone that came to support. I'm a winner for being here. The fact I'm here makes me a winner. I take risks and that's what I did."
Canelo added, "I feel great to share the ring with great fighters like him. If we do it again then it'll be great. I already accomplished a lot in boxing. My legacy is already there and I like taking risks because I love boxing. I feel strong. Crawford is a great fighter, a skilled fighter."
Canelo has now had 68 career fights (63-3-2, 39 KOs) and has a lot of mileage on his tires. His next move remains to be seen.
