Turki Alalshikh Gives Positive Update On Canelo Alvarez After Terence Crawford Loss
Despite suffering a lopsided defeat to Terence Crawford, Turki Alalshikh is positive that Canelo Alvarez will bounce back.
Alalshikh said he visited Alvarez at his home after the fight to gain insight into what the former champion wants to do next. The Riyadh Season leader assured fans that Alvarez would continue fighting, but not until 2026.
"I just visited the champ in his place," Alalshikh tweeted. "He will soon start his vacation with his family. He has 2 fights left with [Riyadh Season] in 2026. We offered him to work with us until he quits and retired. I want [to] give a special thank you to [Canelo Alvarez] for the special gift. He gave me the gloves of the fight, and I appreciate it very much."
With the loss, Alvarez is no longer a champion for the first time since 2015. He has long been linked to WBC light heavyweight champion David Benavidez, but his fighting future is entirely up in the air.
Alvarez was the first fighter Alalshikh signed to his brand. The two came to terms in early 2025, when the 35-year-old was briefly linked to a fight with Jake Paul.
Shortly after Alvarez signed with Riyadh Season, Alalkhikh also announced his business deal with UFC CEO Dana White. The two businessmen confirmed that they would be running a new boxing promotion together, which was later confirmed to be Zuffa Boxing along with TKO Group.
Canelo Alvarez rejects retirement speculation, remains mum on boxing future
Many fans wondered if Alvarez would hang up his gloves with a loss to Crawford in his 68th professional bout. Max Kellerman appeared to have the same thoughts and asked him as much in the ring after the fight, but Alvarez merely dismissed any retirement thoughts, saying he still feels "the same."
"I already did a lot in boxing," Alvarez said. "I already accomplished a lot; my legacy is already there, and I am still taking risks because I love boxing... I feel great; I feel strong. Crawford is a great fighter. I give the credit to Crawford. I feel great, I feel the same."
Even without a title, Alvarez is still undeniably one of the biggest stars in the sport. The specifics of his details were not released, but fans can expect the now-former champion to return in another high-profile bout in 2026.
