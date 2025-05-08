Terence Crawford Names His Favorite Fights Of His Career
Terence Crawford is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. 'Bud' has an exquisite resume and has captured world titles in four different weight classes, including becoming the undisputed in two of them.
Crawford is set to return to action on September 12, taking on Canelo Alvarez in a blockbuster showdown at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. He has fought some world class fighters throughout his career, but Alvarez will likely be his toughest test inside the boxing ring.
'Bud', 41-0-0 with 31 knockouts, has now revealed his favorite fights of his career. In an interview with Ring Magazine, he said:
I got a couple of favorite fights. I think I like the Felix Diaz fight. The [Yuriorkis] Gamboa fight, and of course, the Spence fight.
Terence Crawford stopped Gamboa in 2014 in the ninth round after being hurt. It's the only time any fighter has put Crawford in trouble. Meanwhile, he made Felix Diaz retire on the stool after the 10th round in their 2017 clash.
'Bud' Crawford then beat Errol Spence Jr in 2023 via a ninth round TKO to become the undisputed welterweight champion. He knocked Spence down three times before stopping him. He added:
I say Spence because of the magnitude of the fight. Gamboa as well, the magnitude of the fight, the moment, the surroundings of the fight, same record, multiple weight world champion, the opportunity.
Crawford added:
Felix Diaz, I felt like I showed a lot of tools in that fight. He was an Olympic gold medalist, just like Gamboa. I just feel like he brought a lot out of me that people didn't get to see before.
The Latest Boxing News
Mike Tyson Gives Verdict On Gervonta Davis vs Shakur Stevenson Fight
Rolly Romero Trashes Talk Of Fighting 'Track Star' Devin Haney
Teofimo Lopez Calls For Fight vs Jaron "Boots" Ennis
Boxing Legend Gives Jake Paul His Flowers Ahead Of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Fight