Boxing Legend Gives Jake Paul His Flowers Ahead Of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Fight
Love him or hate him, Jake Paul is leaving an early and lasting impression on the sport of boxing, and now it looks like he's getting recognition for his work.
Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya offered an endorsement to the Cleveland-native, even telling Boxing News about the potential he has in the sport.
"I think that Jake is doing the right moves for his career, and I strongly feel that he is serious about boxing for the first time. I feel that Jake Paul has a real, real shot at winning a world title."- De La Hoya told Boxing News
Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) is preparing for his next bout against a former world champion against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. This will be the 2nd boxing world champion the 28-year-old will fight, last beating 58-year-old Mike Tyson on Nov. 15th, 2024.
Paul, who is also the promoter for Most Valuable Promotions, has been criticized for his selection of opponents. As of now, he's fought primarily boxers who are considered past their prime or fighters who don't come from a boxing background, like Mike Perry or Tyron Woodley.
To play devil's advocate, Paul has increased the quality of his opponents since he started boxing back in 2018. He went from fighting YouTubers like Deji and Ali Eson Gib to being in the ring with the likes of Tyson (50-7, 2NCs, 44 KOs), albeit a very old version, and soon-to-be Chavez Jr. (54-6-1, 1 NC, 34 KOs).
"El Gallo De Dorado" is also making waves as a promoter, with Most Valuable Promotions. Along with Amanda Serrano, MVP has signed the likes of undisputed champion Alycia Baumgardner and prospects like Lucas Bahdi. He's also putting on cards regularly with his Most Valuable Prospects series.
Paul vs. Chavez Jr. is June 28th at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. It will be streamed live on DAZN PPV.
