Mike Tyson Gives Verdict On Gervonta Davis vs Shakur Stevenson Fight
Gervonta Davis and Shakur Stevenson are currently the two top lightweights in the world. Davis currently holds the WBA title, while Stevenson is the WBC champion. A potential fight between the pair has been touted for a while now.
However, it hasn't come to fruition and doesn't look to with immediate effect. Stevenson is set to take on William Zepeda next while Davis might face Lamont Roach in a rematch.
'Tank' Davis is 30-0-1 with 28 knockout wins and is one of the fiercest punchers in boxing. Stevenson, on the other hand, is 23-0-0 with 11 knockout wins. He is a defensive master and is elusive inside the ring. A fight between the pair would see two world champions clash in an intriguing stylistic match-up.
Fans are often divided when trying to predict the contest. Former heavyweight champions, Mike Tyson, has now given his opinion on the fight.
Speaking to iFL TV, 'Iron' Mike said:
Tough one. On record it looks like Tank’s the winner. But then again, Shakur’s one of those fighters that we were talking about in the car coming up here, he is so much better than what he looks like. So I’m sure when Tank gets in there it’s not gonna be as easy as he anticipated.
Boxing fans will be intrigued to see how a Gervonta Davis vs Shakur Stevenson fight plays out, if they ever eventually clash. However, it doesn't look like a possibility in 2025.
