Rolly Romero Trashes Talk Of Fighting 'Track Star' Devin Haney
Rolly Romero upset Ryan Garcia over the weekend in what can be considered a major blow to Garcia's boxing career. Garcia went into the Times Square fight heavily favored, but Romero took home the unanimous decision win with the judges scoring the fight 115-112, 115-112, and 118-109.
Romero is now 17-2-0 with 13 knockouts and is looking for his next fight. And with the win over Garcia, he'll likely get it. However, Romero made it very clear he isn't looking for a fight against Devin Haney.
Speaking with TMZ, Romero was asked why he didn't seem interested in fighting Haney. In response, Rolly blasted the notion that anyone wants to watch Haney fight at this point, saying "Haney wasn't a big fight to begin with. He wasn't a big fight when he fought Ryan. And he's definitely not a big fight after he just became a track star."
Romero continued, adding "So, you tell me, real quick, are you excited to see anybody fight Devin Haney?" to which the interviewer replied, "Not right now."
Romero further added, "Devin Haney had one exciting fight, and that was when he got his ass kicked by Ryan Garcia."
When asked if he would instead prefer a fight against someone like Gervonta Davis, Romero said he's been waiting for that rematch for a long time. Romero was knocked out by Davis back in 2022.
