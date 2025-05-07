Teofimo Lopez Calls For Fight vs Jaron "Boots" Ennis
Teofimo Lopez isn't ducking any smoke in the aftermath of his one-sided unanimous decision victory over Arnold Barboza Jr. on Friday at Times Square in New York.
Lopez called for a fight with unified welterweight champion Jaron "Boots" Ennis after defeating Barboza Jr. On The PorterWay Podcast, Lopez doubled down on his stance, saying that he hopes to face Ennis on the undercard of Saul "Canelo" Alvarez vs Terence Crawford on Sept. 12 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
"I've been trying to push to get on the undercard of Canelo [vs] Crawford on Sept. 12. I definitely would love that against Jaron Ennis. That'll be a big challenge and a big step up. I definitely would love to take that risk."- Teofimo Lopez
Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs) holds the WBO and Ring Magazine junior welterweight titles, but has yet to fight at welterweight in his career. Ennis is a huge welterweight and is coming off the best win of his career, a sixth-round stoppage of Eimantas Stanionis to become a unified champion at 147 pounds.
Still, Lopez has show a propensity for being able to reach another level and prove he's one of boxing's top pound-for-pound talents when it's needed. He proved that when he defeated Vasiliy Lomachenko on Oct. 17, 2020, to become the unified lightweight champion and on June 10, 2023, when he defeated Josh Taylor to win the WBO junior welterweight title.
Ennis (34-0, 30 KOs) could prove to be a bridge too far, but Lopez still deserves credit for wanting to take a fight up one weight class against a rising pound-for-pound talent. And if Ennis vs Lopez could land on the undercard of Canelo vs Crawford, it'll add even more anticipation to what will be one of the biggest cards in 2025 and the biggest fight card in the U.S. in recent memory.
