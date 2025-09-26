Roy Jones Jr. Gives Brutally Honest Assessment of Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather
Many boxing fans were surprised following the announcement of Mike Tyson versus Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match in 2026. There are currently no details regarding a venue, date, or specific rules of the fight.
Tyson returned to professional action in November 2024, when he took on internet star Jake Paul in one of the biggest fights of the year. However, a loss would mean 'Iron Mike' saw his professional record fall to 50-7.
As for Mayweather, he last laced up the gloves in August 2024. Facing John Gotti III for the second time, the pair competed in a non-scored bout in Mexico. However, the Tyson vs Mayweather exhibition had a poor reception from the boxing community.
Roy Jones Jr. Says Tyson is in a 'Lose-Lose' Situation Mayweather
Tyson is currently 59 years of age, while Mayweather is 48 as they gear up for their exhibition match next year. One former exhibition opponent of Tyson's, Roy Jones Jr., is not in favor of the event.
Speaking on The Art of Ward podcast with Andre Ward, Roy Jones Jr. discussed the non-professional bout.
"It just doesn't interest me," Jones Jr. said regarding the bout. "We're looking at guys that are so far apart in weight that it just doesn't interest me."
Tyson weighed 228.5 pounds for his comeback fight against Paul in 2024. In Mayweather's last professional fight, 'Money' weighed in at 149.5 pounds in 2017 against Conor McGregor.
Jones Jr. also said that there is a further lack of interest due to the fact that he never wanted to see the pair fight in their primes. "These two guys were never supposed to be in a fight in their primes. So what's it going to be now?"
"That doesn't really interest me because I can't really see the mythological idea of them really being in the ring. People [could] see the mythological idea of me and Mike Tyson fighting."- Roy Jones Jr.
Jones Jr. added that due to the fact both he and Tyson competed at heavyweight and had some crossover in their careers, that their exhibition bout made sense.
"Mike can't win. If he wins, he's not going to be good. If he loses, he's not going to be good. There's no win for Mike. The money he will win, yes. But, outside of that, everything else is a loss. If he's a businessman, he's going to win in the bank, but he ain't going to win in the ring."
Although Andre Ward was largely in agreement with Jones Jr., he did admit interest in the fight. "Maybe it's the little kid in me, the boxing fan. I know Floyd is older, I know Mike is older. But I want to see what happens. I want to see how this thing plays out. That's me."
