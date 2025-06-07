Terence Crawford Reacts To Keyshawn Davis Missing Weight As Edwin de Los Santos Fight Gets Cancelled
Keyshawn Davis' fight against Edwin De Los Santos that was scheduled for tonight was cancelled after Davis came in significantly overweight for the fight. He was stripped of the WBO lightweight title as a result.
The fight against De Los Santos has since been called off altogether, and De Los Santos' promoter Sampson Lewkowicz, has since issued a statement explaining what led to the decision.
We renegotiated 10 pounds, more money, but we concluded that Davis never tried to make weight; He was dancing on the scale. I didn't want what happened to Haney and Garcia to happen. We canceled the fight.- Sampson Lewkowicz
Terence Crawford, who has a close personal relationship with Davis, has now reacted to the incident. Speaking after Davis' weight miss, he told FightHype:
He said he outgrew the weight. Nobody knows his body. It's time to move up.
When asked whether Crawford himself ever felt the same way about outgrowing a weight class, he said:
Yeah, 45, 40, 47. That's why I moved up. All the weight classes, my last fight in the division was hectic. At 147, before I moved up, it was the same with 40, 35, the same way. I made weight though.
The weight miss potentially signals Keyshawn Davis' time at 135 lbs coming to an end. He is expected to move up to 140 lbs and has already started receiving callouts.
Abdullah Mason vs Jeremia Nakathila will now headline tonight's event.
