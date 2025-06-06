Teddy Atlas Reveals His Pick For Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni With Betting Slip
Saturday will see an exciting clash between two of the next generation of heavyweight boxers, and legendary trainer Teddy Atlas has made his pick on who wins.
Undefeated prospect Fabio Wardley will make his homecoming on June 7th when he takes on fellow unbeaten heavyweight Justis Huni. This fight will be at Portman Road in Wardley's hometown of Ipswich, UK. The stadium is the home of the football club Ipswich Town.
Many boxers and media personnel have been buzzing about this fight, but none are more notable than legendary trainer Teddy Atlas. Atlas made a post on Instagram revealing his pick for the fight. The trainer put a $1,500 wager on Huni to win.
"I see in Justis Huni what i initially saw in Agit Kabayel. It’s gambling so be responsible if betting."- Atlas said on Instagram
Wardley (18-0-1, 17 KOs) is the No. 1 ranked heavyweight according to the WBA, while Huni (12-0, 7 KOs) is No. 7. Wardley is also The Ring's No. 10 ranked heavyweight.
Wardley will be fighting for the first time this year. He's coming off two straight fights against Frazer Clarke. They fought to a split draw on March 31st, 2024 in a fight of the year contender. In the rematch, Wardley then knocked Clarke out in the first round on October 12th, 2024.
Huni is fighting for the second time this year. He stopped Shaun Potgieter on January 8th at the Convention and Exhibition Centre in his home country of Australia. The 26-year-old has stopped his last three opponents, all in the second round.
The winner of this fight will take the next step to becoming a world title contender in boxing's glamour division. Will the hometown boy put on a show in front of his fans? Or will the Aussie spoil the party and jump into the top 10?
Wardley vs. Huni is on June 7th at Portman Road in Ipswich, UK. It will be streamed live on DAZN.
The Latest Boxing News
Keyshawn Davis Comes In 4 Pounds Overweight, Stripped Of WBO Title
Oscar De La Hoya Blasts Devin Haney With Diddy Diss After Teofimo Lopez Fight Failure
Gervonta Davis Teammate Makes Lamont Roach Admission Amid Hype
Devin Haney vs Teofimo Lopez Fight Collapses, Haney Hits Out At Lopez