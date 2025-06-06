Anthony Dirrell Picks Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach 2 Winner
Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach fought earlier this year with 'Tank' putting his WBA lightweight title on the line. It was a razor close fight and the judges controversially scored it a majority draw.
The most notable moment of the fight took place in the ninth round when Davis took a deliberate knee but the official didn't count it as a knockdown. Davis retained his title as a result of the error.
The duo are now set to have a rematch later this year. Some think Roach is just a stylistically bad fight for Davis, while others reckon 'Tank' will come out as a much sharper version of himself in the rematch.
Anthony Dirrell has now shared his take on the fight. He believes Davis will be a lot better, but expects Roach to continue his good work in the rematch. Dirrell, though, is backing Davis to get the job done. He told YSM Sports Media:
It was a close fight... It was a draw. You got to give it the draw. I think 'Tank' would come in a little different but I think Roach would still be there to counter him and do everything. But, I think 'Tank' would pull off the victory.
When asked whether Gervonta Davis has more to prove due to the controversy surrounding the first fight, he said:
No, I don't think so. He's got what to prove? What is he proving? He didn't lose.
Gervonta Davis is currently one of the most exciting fighters in boxing and holds a professional record of 30-0-1 with 28 knockout wins. Lamont Roach, meanwhile, is now 25-1-2 with 10 knockout wins under his belt.
