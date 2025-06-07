Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin De Los Santos Cancelled 24 Hours Ahead Of Fight
The Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin De Los Santos fight scheduled for tomorrow night on ESPN is off.
ESPN's Andreas Hale was first to break the story on social media, saying the parties failed to come to an agreement after Davis missed weight by over four pounds. He also noted that Abdullah Mason vs Jeremia Nakathila has now been elevated to the main event.
Ring Magazine's Mike Coppinger added that the sides were negotiating a financial penalty said to be "a substantial six-figure sum." Keith Idec of Ring Magazine would later add more context, saying "Keyshawn Davis wouldn’t have been able to weigh more than 149½ pounds at a second-day weigh-in at 9 a.m. ET Saturday. De Los Santos and his handlers later prioritized safety & decided not to go through with the fight. They hadn’t come to an agreement on Davis’ financial penalty by that point."
As a result of his failed weigh-in Davis was stripped of his WBO title earlier in the day, making De Los Santos the only eligible fighter to win the championship tomorrow.
Following the weigh-in, Davis, who has struggled to make weight in the past, said “I been making this weight for over four years now. I just outgrew the weight. I tried. I was up late last night. I woke up early this morning, trying to make the weight. I just outgrew the weight, man." As seen in the video below, Davis was not surprised by the weigh-in result.
Following the official cancellation announcement, Top Rank issued a statement for fans seeking refunds.
Patrons seeking a refund should contact their original point of purchase. The deadline for refunds is 5PM ET on Saturday, June 7
Davis last fought 18 months ago, losing by unanimous decision to Shakur Stevenson back in November, 2023.
