Floyd Mayweather’s Uncle Gives Surprise Take On Manny Pacquiao vs Gervonta Davis
Manny Pacquiao is set to make his return to the boxing ring on July 19, taking on Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title. This will be Pacquiao's first professional fight since his 2021 loss to Yordenis Ugas.
He remains in the hunt for his first win since Keith Thurman in 2019. At 46, Pacquiao is going up against time. While he is not looking past against Barrions, 'Pacman' has Gervonta Davis in his radar.
Davis is only 30 and boasts a record of 30-0-1 with 28 knockout wins, a KO rate of 90.32%. 'Tank' possesses ferocious knockout ability, which could be problematic for a 46-year-old Manny Pacquiao.
Floyd Mayweather's uncle, Jeff Mayweather, sees things differently, and is giving Pacquiao a chance in a potential Gervonta Davis fight.
Speaking on The Mayweather Channel, he said:
If 'Tank' didn't have that bad performance, I think everybody would have thought that he has zero chance. After that performance that 'Tank' had, believe me, a lot of people are going to say that Manny Pacquiao has a chance.
When asked whether Manny Pacquiao could realistically beat Gervonta Davis, Jeff Mayweather said:
I think he's going to beat Barrios. And if he beats Barrios, it might even be by knockout, 'Tank' is in trouble too.
Manny Pacquiao is a legend of the sport with a record of 62-8-2, consisting of 39 knockout wins. He is the only fighter in history to win world titles in eight weight divisions. While there is no questioning Pacquiao's resume and achievements, which version of him shows up at 46 is worth keeping an eye on.
