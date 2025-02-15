Keyshawn Davis KOs Denys Berinchyk To Win First World Title
Keyshawn Davis felt like he was born to become a world champion.
That time arrived on Friday.
"The Businessman" handled his business in impressive fashion, defeating the previously undefeated Denys Berinchyk by knockout in the fourth round to win the WBO lightweight title at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York.
The fight got off to a very sloppy start in the first two rounds, with both fighters clinching and referee Harvey Dock having to step in on numerous occasions. Things changed in the third round for Davis.
Davis, 25, dropped Berinchyk (19-1, 9 KOs) with a left hook to the body, though, the former champion got up and didn't appear to be hurt. Davis was beginning to find his rhythm as the round progressed and started to land bigger shots. Berinchyk's face became more marked up and he had blood coming from his nose.
Davis carried his momentum into the fourth round and dropped Berinchyk again with a left hook to the body. This time, Berinchyk couldn't get up and Dock counted to 10 as Davis danced in the corner, waiting for his crowning moment to arrive.
With the WBO title, Davis (13-0, 9 KOs) is now one of the four major champions in a stacked lightweight division. Gervonta "Tank" Davis, Vasiliy Lomachenko and Shakur Stevenson, who Davis has said he'll never fight, are the other three titleholders at 135 pounds.
The Latest Boxing News
Francis Ngannou Calls Out Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder For Next Boxing Fight
Claressa Shields Calls Out Haters And Threatens Legal Action After Failed Drug Test, PED Rumors
Derek Chisora Reveals Costly Fines Paid For Throwing Table At Dillian Whyte And Slapping Vitali Klitschko
VICE Sports And BYB Bare Knuckle Boxing Sign Multi-Year Media Rights Deal