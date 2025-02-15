Boxing

Keyshawn Davis KOs Denys Berinchyk To Win First World Title

Keyshawn Davis delivered a dominant performance against Denys Berinchyk to win his first world title.

Nathaniel Marrero

Keyshawn Davis.
Keyshawn Davis. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Keyshawn Davis felt like he was born to become a world champion.

That time arrived on Friday.

"The Businessman" handled his business in impressive fashion, defeating the previously undefeated Denys Berinchyk by knockout in the fourth round to win the WBO lightweight title at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The fight got off to a very sloppy start in the first two rounds, with both fighters clinching and referee Harvey Dock having to step in on numerous occasions. Things changed in the third round for Davis.

Davis, 25, dropped Berinchyk (19-1, 9 KOs) with a left hook to the body, though, the former champion got up and didn't appear to be hurt. Davis was beginning to find his rhythm as the round progressed and started to land bigger shots. Berinchyk's face became more marked up and he had blood coming from his nose.

Davis carried his momentum into the fourth round and dropped Berinchyk again with a left hook to the body. This time, Berinchyk couldn't get up and Dock counted to 10 as Davis danced in the corner, waiting for his crowning moment to arrive.

With the WBO title, Davis (13-0, 9 KOs) is now one of the four major champions in a stacked lightweight division. Gervonta "Tank" Davis, Vasiliy Lomachenko and Shakur Stevenson, who Davis has said he'll never fight, are the other three titleholders at 135 pounds.

The Latest Boxing News

Francis Ngannou Calls Out Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder For Next Boxing Fight

Claressa Shields Calls Out Haters And Threatens Legal Action After Failed Drug Test, PED Rumors

Derek Chisora Reveals Costly Fines Paid For Throwing Table At Dillian Whyte And Slapping Vitali Klitschko

VICE Sports And BYB Bare Knuckle Boxing Sign Multi-Year Media Rights Deal

Published
Nathaniel Marrero
NATHANIEL MARRERO

Nathaniel Marrero is a writer for the Boxing, Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Ravens On SI sites. He's also written for the Orlando Sentinel and MLB.com, and was a part of UCF's sports show, Hitting The Field. He attended UCF and graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2023. Twitter/X: Nate_Marrero