Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza: Prediction And Betting Odds
Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza Jr is set to take place at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, United Kingdom on February 15. The WBO interim light heavyweight title will be on the line for the contest.
Catterall came in at 139.14 lbs for the fight while Barboza Jr weighed in at 139.10 lbs. Catterall currently has a professional record of 30-1-0 with 13 knockout wins under his belt. Barboza Jr is 31-0-0 with 11 career knockout wins.
Catterall is coming off a sensational win against Regis Prograis. With another worthy opponent in Barboza Jr up next, the fight looks set to be a barn-barner. Ahead of the contest, let's checkout the betting odds (courtesy of Draftkings).
Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza Jr Moneyline Odds
Moneyline: Jack Catterall -255, Arnold Barboza Jr +200.
Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza Jr knockout odds
KO/TKO/DQ: Jack Catterall +500, Arnold Barboza Jr +900
KO: Jack Catterall +1400, Arnold Barboza Jr +2800
TKO: Jack Catterall +700, Arnold Barboza Jr +1200
DQ: Jack Catterall +10000, Arnold Barboza Jr +10000
Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza Jr decision odds
Decision: Jack Catterall -140, Arnold Barboza Jr +300
Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza Jr total rounds
Total rounds: 10.5 (Over -650, Under +380)
Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza Jr prediction
Neither Jack Catterall nor Arnold Barboza Jr is known for their knockout prowess. Catterall has one career loss against Josh Taylor via split decision. Barboza Jr is undefeated.
Caterall, though, is coming off a sensational win against Regis Prograis. His momentum at this point can't be downplayed. Catterall has shown he can handle the fire and keep on his relentless pressure. His performance against Prograis was a testament to the same.
Barboza Jr, on the other hand, relies heavily on his sensational jab. He has the ability to outwork opponents as well. That said, Catterall is a southpaw and could turn out to be a tricky customer to handle due to his awkward style. Barboza Jr is not a massive puncher and the over reliance on the jab could be his downfall.
Catterall could turn out to be a hard puzzle to solve for Barboza Jr for these reasons. Hence, we back him to manage a unanimous decision win against Barboza Jr.
