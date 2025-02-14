Derek Chisora Reveals Costly Fines Paid For Throwing Table At Dillian Whyte And Slapping Vitali Klitschko
Characters like Derek Chisora are rare in boxing. In and out of the ring, few can match the entertainment package that Chisora puts into offering.
He has fought against some high profile names during his long career, including Dillian Whyte twice and Vitali Klitschko once.
The build-up to those contests were fiery. During his 2012 clash against Klitschko, Chisora slapped the current mayor of Kyiv. He also threw a table at fellow Brit Whyte during the build-up of their 2016 fight.
'Del Boy' has now told talkSPORT that he paid a fine of around $150,000 for slapping Klitschko and paid around $80,000 for throwing the table at Whyte.
Chisora fought Klitschko for the WBC heavyweight title in 2012 and lost a unanimous decision. On the other hand, he fought Whyte twice. He lost the 2016 fight via split decision and then suffered an 11th round knockout loss in their 2018 rematch.
Derek Chisora currently has a professional record of 36-13-0. He fought Otto Wallin in his most recent fight and managed a dominant decision win. Chisora secured two knockdowns during the convincing performance.
He is gunning for a 50th career fight and wants to fight in London. Chisora has already named the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as his preferred venue for the contest. 'Del Boy' wants a high-profile opponent and has also called out Oleksandr Usyk for a rematch.
Chisora, 41, offers entertainment whenever he is in action. Hence, his final fightwill be one to look out for.
The Latest Boxing News
How to Watch Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More
Claressa Shields Calls Out Haters And Threatens Legal Action After Failed Drug Test, PED Rumors
VICE Sports And BYB Bare Knuckle Boxing Sign Multi-Year Media Rights Deal
Boxing Legend With 57 KOs Calls Out Brock Lesnar To Step Inside The Ring