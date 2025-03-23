Terence Crawford Says He’ll Be As Great As Muhammad Ali With Win Against Canelo Alvarez
Terence Crawford looks set to take on Canelo Alvarez in a blockbuster fight later this year. They are two of the best fighers in the world at the moment.
Crawford reckons he'll become a top three all time pound-for-pound fighter with a win against Canelo Alvarez, and believes he'll take a place alongside legends like Muhammad Ali and Sugar Ray Robinson.
Crawford has spent the majority of his career at 147 pounds, while his last fight was at 154 pounds. To fight Canelo he'd have to move up to 168 pounds, which would make a win even more impressive.
Speaking to The Ring, 'Bud' said:
I'm not going to say if – but when I beat Canelo Alvarez, I think I'll be a top three pound-for-pound fighter of all time with Sugar Ray Robinson and Muhammad Ali. I don't think these spots will ever be taken. I think Canelo is up there with the all-time greats, too.
Canelo Alvarez, meanwhile, is looking to become the undisputed super middleweight champion again. Alvarez fights William Scull on May 3. Crawford is ready to dethrone the Mexican, saying:
I already look at myself as an all-time great. To move up, [two] weight classes, and dethrone the soon-to-be undisputed 168-pound champion without even stepping foot in that weight class, or the weight class below – it's like some Henry Armstrong stuff. It's going to be amazing. They always say, 'You'll never see a great small guy beat a great big guy.' And I want to change that narrative.
When asked whether Canelo Alvarez would be the toughest fight of his career, Crawford said:
I can't give a blind judgement if that's going to be the toughest fight of my career. Just like with Canelo. We all know Canelo is great. He is big. He is strong. He has good timing. He has good punching power. He moves his head well. He is a good counter-puncher. We know all of that about Canelo.
