Muhammad Ali's Grandson Pays Homage To George Foreman
For George Foreman, no opponent was as synonymous with his career as Muhammad Ali.
With Foreman's passing at 76 years old on Friday, Ali's grandson, Nico Ali Walsh, paid homage to the former heavyweight champion and rival of his grandfather.
"Rest in peace to one of the last remaining giants," Walsh wrote. "Sending much love and prayers to the Foreman family. May God grant him peace and paradise."
Ali and Foreman met in one of the most iconic fights in boxing history, the Rumble in the Jungle on Oct, 30, 1974. Foreman was the undefeated heavyweight champion whose ferocious power struck fear into the boxing world. Foreman became the heavyweight champion by knocking out Joe Frazier in the second round, dropping a staggering six times.
Frazier was the first man to beat Ali. Foreman had also knocked out Ken Norton, who was the only other man to defeat Ali at the time. Ali had avenged the loss to Frazier with a unanimous decision victory in the rematch, but the bout against Foreman felt like it may have been a bridge too far.
MORE: George Foreman Once Named The Best Heavyweight Boxer Of All Time And It Wasn't Muhammad Ali
Ali didn't share that thought one bit.
Ali fought like the all-time great he is, outwitting and outboxing Foreman before connecting with a right hand that sent him to the canvas in the 8th round en route to a knockout win. With the win, Ali became a two-time heavyweight champion.
Foreman rebounded, though, and eventually became a two-time heavyweight champion himself nearly 20 years to the day. While wearing the same trunks he wore when he lost to Ali, Foreman had a come-from-behind knockout of undefeated and unified heavyweight champion Michael Moorer in the 10th round.
Foreman's 10th-round knockout of Moorer made him the oldest heavyweight champion in boxing history. Foreman finished his career 76-5 with 68 knockouts.
