Mike Tyson, Jim Lampley & Others Pay Tribute To George Foreman
The boxing world lost one of its most iconic figures on Friday.
George Foreman's family announced his passing on Friday evening in a social media post. Foreman (76-5, 68 KOs) was a two-time heavyweight champion and a gold medalist in the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico.
"Our hearts are broken," his family wrote." With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones. A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose."
Many figures came together on social media to pay tribute to the Hall of Famer. Among them was fellow boxing Hall of Famers Mike Tyson, legendary boxing announcer Michael Buffer and NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.
Foreman shook up the boxing world in both chapters of his legendary career. In his first stint, he was a ferocious puncher that struck fear into nearly everyone. The best win in the first part of his career was a brutal second-round knockout of Joe Frazier, as he knocked him down six times en route to becoming the heavyweight champion.
Foreman was the first man to defeat Frazier.
Foreman notched two title defenses with knockout victories over Jose Roman and former heavyweight champion Ken Norton, which set the stage for one of boxing's most iconic fights, The Rumble in the Jungle against Muhammad Ali.
The Rumble in the Jungle took place on Oct. 30, 1974, and marked the first time Foreman suffered defeat in his professional career, as Ali stopped him in the 8th round to secure one of the greatest wins in boxing history.
Foreman won five straight after the loss to Ali, which included a 5th round knockout over Ron Lyle in the 1976 Ring Magazine Fight of the Year and a 5th-round stoppage of Frazier in the rematch. After losing to Jimmy Young by unanimous decision on March 17, 1977, Foreman retired for nearly 10 years before making his return to the ring in March of 1987.
MORE: George Foreman Once Named The Best Heavyweight Boxer Of All Time And It Wasn't Muhammad Ali
Foreman won 24 straight fights with 23 coming inside the distance, including a second-round stoppage of former title challenger Gerry Cooney. That streak came to a halt when he lost by unanimous decision to Hall of Famer Evander Holyfield in Foreman's first bid to become a two-time heavyweight champion.
Foreman's second chance at gold fell short when he lost to Tommy Morrison by unanimous decision, but immediately got one more shot when he faced the undefeated and unified heavyweight champion Michael Moorer on Nov. 5, 1994. Moorer was in complete control but was still receiving constant pleas from his trainer, Teddy Atlas, to avoid moving toward Foreman's right hand.
Despite the fervent instructions from Atlas, Moorer eventually fell into Foreman's trap and it gave birth to one of boxing's iconic moments and calls, as in the words of Hall of Fame broadcaster Jim Lampley.
It happened.
While wearing the same trunks from his loss to Ali, Foreman exorcised his demons with a 10th-round knockout of Moorer.
Atlas, who is also in the International Boxing Hall of Fame, was among the people to pay tribute to Foreman.
"He was a special fighter and a special person," Atlas wrote. "Put here for a special reason, to teach us anything was possible if u believed it was."
You can't tell the history of boxing without Foreman, and there will likely never be another fighter like him. May he rest in peace.
