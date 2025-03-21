Floyd Mayweather Splashes The Cash On Three New Cars Totaling $5 Million
Floyd Mayweather is not only one of the greatest boxers of all time, but also one of the richest. He rarely fails to stun fans by showing off his extravagant collections of watches, jewelry, real estate and cars on social media.
Yesterday, 'Money' Mayweather splashed the cash to add three new rides to his collection, posting photos and videos on Instagram for fans to see.
The first purchase he shows off in the video is his new 2025 Cadillac Escalade V ESV model. It's a luxury SUV model with a 6.2 liter V8 engine. It has three-row seating and can hold up to eight passengers.
The starting price for the model? A cool $160,000.
Next up was the 2025 Mercedes AMG G63 in matte blue. It has a 4 liter V8 biturbo engine with AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension. The car has excellent off road comfort and traction and the starting price for the base model is $186,000.
And for the last car Mayweather raised the stakes. 'Money' purchased a rare Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, and the yellow color model is just one of 60. The specs of the model are also unique from any other on the road, making it a 1 of 1 car. The vehicle has a top speed of 218 miles per hour.
The estimated price? Only around $5 million.
Floyd Mayweather captioned his latest Instagram post:
Old Money Never Sleeps! Shop with the best @tbtfw. TBTFW.com TBTFW 9737 Wilshire Blvd. Beverly Hills, Ca 90212.
With an estimated net worth of $500 million, Floyd Mayweather is one of the richest athletes on the planet, and his latest purchase is just a drop in the bucket for him.
The Latest Boxing News
Boxing Legend Frank Bruno Was Hospitalized After Falling Ill During Flight
Ryan Garcia Speaks Out On Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Knockdown Controversy
Ryan Garcia Predicts Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight Outcome
Sebastian Fundora Reveals Why Fight vs Errol Spence Jr Didn't Happen