George Foreman Once Named The Best Heavyweight Boxer Of All Time And It Wasn't Muhammad Ali
The boxing world mourns the death of George Foreman. An absolute great of the sweet science, Foreman passed away on March 21 at the age of 76.
A former two-time heavyweight champion, Foreman's record in the sport stands at 76-5-0 and is the owner of an impressive 68 career knockout wins. Evander Holyfield, Joe Frazier, Muhammad Ali, and more are among Foreman's most notable opponents.
'Big George', however, snubbed all of them, including Muhammad Ali, when naming his pick for the greatest heavyweight champion of all time.
He sided with Joe Louis in the debate.
Foreman said:
Joe Louis, and to be honest with you, there is no one in second place.- George Foreman
Joe Louis had a stellar career and retired with a record of 66-3-0 and was an inspiration for many of the old school heavyweight legends. His career spanned from 1934 to 1951, where held the heavyweight title between 1937 and 1949. Louis is one of the most influential boxers of all time.
While Foreman's pick for Louis might have come from a place of respect, he also had high praise for ex-opponents Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. Foreman said:
There are no two people who better define sports in America than "Smokin" Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali. They both took our sport to another level and they are most responsible for the high paid salaries that all of us athletes receive today.- George Foreman
George Foreman took on Joe Frazier twice, in 1973 and 1976, winning both bouts via TKO. His famous 'Rumble in the Jungle' showdown against Ali came in 1974 and it ended in a KO loss for 'Big George'.
Despite extensive speculation, a second fight between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman never materialized.
The Latest Boxing News
George Kambosos Jr vs Jake Wyllie Results: Kambosos Wins Unanimous Decision While Wyllie Gets New Contract
Floyd Mayweather Splashes The Cash On Three New Cars Totaling $5 Million
Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker: Odds and Prediction
KSI Pulls Out Of Dillon Danis Misfits Boxing Fight, Danis And Other Fighters React