Max Kellerman And Ryan Garcia Debate Anthony Joshua's Hall of Fame Credentials
Anthony Joshua just earned one more advocate for his eventual Hall of Fame bid.
While Ryan Garcia did not previously believe that Joshua, 36, was worthy of the prestigious honor, he was convinced otherwise by 'Inside the Ring' host Max Kellerman on Tuesday. The idea was initially suggested by co-host LeSean McCoy, to which Garcia quickly rejected.
"There's a level of standard we need to hold ourselves [to] for the Hall of Fame," Garcia said. "Do you guys want to just let everybody in? Here, let's let Rolly Romero in. Or anybody in, let's go. I'm saying Hall of Fame means Hall of Fame, not Hall of the Same. It gotta be different."
Kellerman, however, backed McCoy's suggestion. The longtime boxing analyst brought a different angle to the discussion, suggesting that Joshua's influence on the sport during his title reign should carry additional weight.
"AJ, to me, I think he's going to get in," Kellerman said. "I think I would vote for him because he beat Wladimir Klitschko — I don't care what you say, Klitschko was still a great fighter on that night — he and he beat Joseph Parker fair and square, and he beat [Andy] Ruiz in the rematch. I think boxing is also, and Mike Tyson talks about this, it's not exactly like every other sport. There's a commercial component to it, where fighters who make a difference in the landscape of the sports world do get special consideration."
Kellerman's argument was enough to convince Garcia that Joshua should indeed receive an induction when his career is all said and done.
"Okay, I'm going to take it back," Garcia said. "I think he is. He did pack out arenas. He did have some great moments. He did come back after losing. He changed the sport, and people know Anthony Joshua, like, 'Dang, that's Anthony Joshua.'"
Anthony Joshua's Hall of Fame resume
A former two-time heavyweight champion, Joshua is one of the most influential boxers of the modern era. After a period during which the division lacked star power, his physique, power and athleticism took fans by storm, particularly in his native England.
Although he held the belt for the better part of a five-year stretch, Joshua's career is marred by untimely losses. He was on the wrong end of a monumental upset loss to Andy Ruiz Jr., and while he would avenge that result, he went on to lose a pair of fights to Oleksandr Usyk before being rendered unconscious by Daniel Dubois.
Regardless of his shortcomings, Joshua still won nine heavyweight world title fights. His non-title resume also includes notable victories over Jermaine Franklin, Dillian Whyte, Francis Ngannou and Otto Wallin.
There may be holes to poke in his resume, but there is no doubting that Joshua was a rare household name during one of boxing's lowest points.
The Latest Boxing News
Lamont Roach Gets Brutally Honest About Gervonta Davis “Disrespect”
David Benavidez Sends Canelo Alvarez Brutal Ego Lesson After Terence Crawford Loss
David Benavidez Reveals Definitive Reason He'll Never Fight Terence Crawford
Ryan Garcia Explains Why Gennady Golovkin Does Not Belong In Boxing Hall Of Fame: "I Can't Give Him That Nod"