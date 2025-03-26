Terence Crawford Snubs Gervonta 'Tank' Davis With Best Lightweight Boxer Ranking
Ever since Gervonta "Tank" Davis' majority draw decision against Lamont Roach on March 1, he and pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford have been sending unsubtle disses back and forth.
The first instance of this came after the controversial moment when Tank took a knee in the middle of the ninth round of the Roach fight and wasn't penalized for it, which Crawford addressed by writing on X, "Roach won and that should have been called a knock down. Let’s see what happens."
Crawford later added, "I never seen someone take a knee and they don’t count it as a knock down. Must of forgot the rules for tonight."
Davis clapped back at these comments after the fight by reposting a video of Crawford going to a knee during a 2019 fight against Egidijus Kavaliauskas.
This prompted Crawford to diss Davis during a March 9 interview with Ring Magazine by saying, "What have I ever hated on Tank about? There's nothing to hate on him about. When you compare the careers, it’s like night and day. Boy, you can’t even tie my shoestrings."
And that wasn't the final word for Crawford. During a March 23 interview with Manouk Akopyan, Crawford said, "Shakur [Stevenson] and Keyshawn [Davis] is the two best in the [lightweight] division, hands down." This came moments after Crawford saying that Tank (who is also a lightweight) has too big of an ego to fight on Crawford's undercard against Canelo Alvarez.
Crawford also added that he doesn't think Davis can match what Shakur brings to the table if the two were to meet in the ring.
We imagine Davis won't take too kindly to these comments from Crawford.
