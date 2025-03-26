Lamont Roach Receives Boxing Title Fight Callout Before Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Rematch
WBA super lightweight champion Lamont Roach proved a lot of people wrong during his March 1 fight against Gervonta "Tank" Davis for Davis' WBA lightweight belt.
While just about everybody within the boxing community believed that Roach stood nearly no chance against Davis (proven by Davis being a -1600 underdog), a majority of spectators believed that Roach did enough to win after the 12-round bout ended.
The fight was ultimately ruled a majority draw. And given the undecided outcome, all indications are that Roach and Davis are going to have a rematch later this year, perhaps as soon as June in Las Vegas, Nevada.
However, this doesn't mean other fights for Roach are off the table. And during a March 25 appearance on The Danza Project, undefeated WBO lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis conveyed that he'd like to fight Roach before Tank Davis does.
“Me and Lamont Roach, stylistically, is the hottest fight in the weight division. Lamont stood right there with Gervonta, the hardest puncher in the division, so put him up against me. I’m not going nowhere! We’re going to fight," Davis said.
He later added, “I ain’t nobody scared of nobody. It’s all about the bread at the end of the day. In a perfect world, if I can have it like I want to have it, thank god to Lamont Roach for making a name in the 135 division because we needed somebody, let’s be real.
“Now we’ve got a new person," Davis said. "If I had it my way, Shakur [Stevenson] and Tank, you go ahead and fight, y'all go ahead and do that. Let me fight Lamont. No rematches yet, you will still have to rematch."
Regardless of the order it happens, it seems like all of these top lightweight fighters will face off eventually.
