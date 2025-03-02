Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Claps Back At Terence Crawford Diss After Knockdown Controversy
One of the more controversial decisions in a championship boxing match in recent memory occurred on March 1, 2025, when Gervonta 'Tank' Davis faced Lamont Roach Jr. for the WBA lightweight championship.
In what ended up being an extremely competitive fight, Davis (the reigning WBA lightweight champion who entered the fight with a perfect 30-0 professional record) took a knee out of nowhere in the ninth round after absorbing several of Roach's shots.
After taking the knee, Davis went to his corner, had one of his coaches wipe his face off, then returned to the ring — all with no penalty.
Just about everybody watching the fight felt like the intentional knee should have been counted as a knockdown. However, referee Steve Willis ultimately decided not to rule it as such. And as a result of that point not being taken away from Davis, he escaped with a majority draw against Roach instead of a split-decision loss.
Much of the boxing world is claiming this was a horrible decision from Willis and that Roach Jr. got robbed of a much-deserved win. One of these people is pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford, who made a series of X posts that showed his dissent with the knockdown decision.
"Roach won and that should have been called a knock down. Let’s see what happens."- Terence Crawford
He later added, "I never seen someone take a knee and they don’t count it as a knock down. Must of forgot the rules for tonight."
Another X user replied to this second post with a video of Crawford going to a knee during 2019 fight against Egidijus Kavaliauskas, which wasn't called a knockdown at the time. And Davis reposted this video, which is the only thing he has posted on his X account since the controversial draw.
While that might have been a missed call, Crawford ultimately knocked Kavaliauskas out in that fight, which made the knee irrelevant. Davis can't say the same about his controversial knee.
