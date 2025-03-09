Terence Crawford Roasts Gervonta Davis After Response To Knockdown Diss
Gervonta "Tank" Davis has been the subject of a lot of criticism ever since his controversial knee during the ninth round of his March 1 fight against Lamont Roach Jr. for the WBA lightweight belt.
One of those who has been critical of the referee's decision to not call this knee a knockdown is pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford, who made an X post soon after the incident that wrote, "Roach won and that should have been called a knock down. Let’s see what happens."
He also added, "I never seen someone take a knee and they don’t count it as a knock down. Must of forgot the rules for tonight."
Tank didn't take kindly to Crawford's sentiment, as the first social media post he made after the Roach fight ended was a video of Crawford going to a knee during a 2019 fight against Egidijus Kavaliauskas.
Crawford then put Davis in his place after the social media exchange during a recent interview with Ring Magazine.
"What have I ever hated on Tank about? There's nothing to hate on him about. When you compare the careers, it’s like night-and-day. Boy, you can’t even tie my shoestrings," Crawford said. "So to call me a hater is crazy. I never hated on him. I always supported him... Tank came at me first. I never said nothing to him. He said that I had the glass chin. He's the one that said if he touched my chin I was going to sleep.
"He's the one that started this... beef or whatever you said to call it, disagreement, with Terence Crawford... he was the one that said my name," Crawford continued. "I never said anything about him. So who's really the hater?
Crawford certainly has a solid point.
