Terence Crawford Teases 'Treat' For Mexican Fans Before Canelo Alvarez Fight
Moments after Canelo Alvarez's unanimous decision win over William Scull was announced on May 3, Terence Crawford stepped into the ring in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and faced off with Canelo, thus cementing the worst-kept secret in boxing that Canelo and Crawford would be facing each other in September.
There are a ton of reasons to be excited about this showdown between pound-for-pound greats. One of them is that it will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
While Canelo is from Mexico and Crawford from Omaha, Nebraska, one would imagine that many of both fighters' fans will flock to Las Vegas to see this fight live.
There's no doubt that just about every single Mexican fan in attendance during the fight will be rooting for Canelo. However, that isn't keeping Crawford from showing some love to the Mexican fan base, which he revealed with a May 8 Instagram post.
The post announced that Crawford was creating apparel catered toward Mexican fans, complete with the Mexican flag and the phrase, "Viva Mexico!" The post's caption wrote, "I have a special treat for all my Mexican fans!!! Click the link below to get your limited edition 'viva Mexico' TBC shirts
"Click the link in bio!"
Regardless of whether Crawford is doing this in order to troll Canelo, fans have got to respect him for creating apparel that's catered to his next opponent.
Time will tell whether there will actually be fans wearing any of this merchandise when these two giants of the sport meet in the ring this September.
The Latest Boxing News
Teddy Atlas Questions If Canelo Alvarez Is Overrated After William Scull Stinker
Jaron Ennis’ Father Predicts Stoppage In Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
Oscar De La Hoya Slams Canelo Alvarez After William Scull Fight: "It's Sad, It Really Is"
Teddy Atlas Calls Out Canelo Alvarez For 'Stinker', Claims William Scull May Have Won