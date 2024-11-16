The Heartbreaking Loss of Mike Tyson To Jake Paul
By Miriam Onyango
Mike Tyson lost to YouTuber boxer Jake Paul by a wide eight-round unanimous decision on Friday night in a Netflix broadcast that was rife with issues, making him appear like a terrible, wretched parody of the fighter he had once been. The continuously released footage infuriated fans, and their annoyance increased when the Tyson vs. Paul combat began.
Tyson acknowledged that he had been battling injuries following the bout, but he added. What is he discussing? Tyson was creating an excuse only by bringing up his injury issues. The 58-year-old Mike Tyson (50-7, 44 KOs) was wobbled by three left hooks from Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) in the third round and struggled for the next five rounds, demonstrating how little he had left.
“Mike Tyson's a granddad. He's 58 years old. He's closing in on 60 and he's fighting a man who isn’t even half his age. The Disney Boy is just attacking granddads now. It's truly frightening. I mean, we might as well go to the retirement home and start getting out a few of them,” said Tony Bellew in an exclusive interview with Best Offshore Sportsbooks before the fight.
“If Mike turns up and lands a right hand on him, he's going to sleep. So who should he come back against? A 70 year old? If he wins, is he going to keep going like that with the age? Is he going to come down? Is he going to face a real boxer?” added Bellew.
Fans had a terrible evening, and round eight was the icing on the cake. While the disgruntled audience of more than 72,000 people jeered at AT& Stadium in Arlington, neither combatant took any action.
The 27-year-old Jake had too much youth for the about 60-year-old Tyson, as seen by the mismatch scores of 80-72, 79-73, and 79-73. Jake wasn't particularly good. More than anything else, Tyson should have been as old as the extinct dinosaurs. He has no place in a ring. Tyson needs to be in a care facility based on his appearance.
Between six and eight in the title rounds, Tyson was worn out and struggled to go around the ring on his old, tired legs. The strange thing is that Tyson appeared to have been in a 15-round fight in the past, even though Jake wasn't putting up much of a fight. The struggle ought to have ended because he was so exhausted.
After injuring Tyson in the third, Paul appeared to be reducing the intensity of his blows and purposefully avoiding contact with him. Jake would have knocked Tyson unconscious with just a single, brief 10-second barrage of punches.