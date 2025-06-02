Boxing

The One Way Imane Khelif Can Avoid A Gender Test

A new rule from World Boxing is shaking up women's amateur boxing

Joseph Hammond

Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; Imane Khelif (ALG) celebrates defeating Janjaem Suwannapheng (THA) in a women's 66kg semifinal bout during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Roland Garros. / Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; Imane Khelif (ALG) celebrates defeating Janjaem Suwannapheng (THA) in a women's 66kg semifinal bout during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Roland Garros. / Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports / . / Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer who was the subject of much controversy during the 2024 Paris Olympics, now faces a new challenge.

In a statement, World Boxing announced Khelif and all women athletes must face a new gender test to compete in future events. If Khelif plans to continue her career and avoid the test, she has one option.

“The introduction of mandatory testing will be part of a new policy on ‘Sex, Age and Weight’ to ensure the safety of all participants and deliver a competitive level playing field for men and women,” World Boxing said in a Friday media statement.

Khelif will need to be screened if she plans to compete at the Eindhoven Box Cup next month in the Netherlands. Khelif won an Olympic gold medal in Paris and recently announced her hopes of competing at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

However, in October of last year, as reported previously, she showed interest in turning professional.

'I will soon enter the world of professional boxing, I have many offers. Currently, I have not made up my mind about where I will enter professional boxing."

Imane Khelif

Only by turning professional could Khelif hope to avoid taking a gender test and remain a boxer. Indeed, Khelif already competed once as a professional. Prior to her Olympic run she won her only professional boxing bout by stoppage.

The Latest Boxing News

Maryland Court Rules On Gervonta Davis' Monetary Dispute With Former Manager

Floyd Mayweather Among Terence Crawford's List Of Favorite Fighters

Manny Pacquiao Answers Whether Money Was The Reason For Boxing Return

Canelo Alvarez Sends Blunt Message About Teammate's Positive PED Test

Published
Joseph Hammond
JOSEPH HAMMOND

Joseph Hammond is a veteran sports journalist with extensive experience covering world championship fights across three continents. He has interviewed legendary champions such as Julio César Chávez, Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather, Gennady Golovkin, Oscar De La Hoya, and Bernard Hopkins, among many others. He reported ringside for KO On SI in 2024 for the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk bout in Riyadh - the first undisputed heavyweight championship in 24 years.