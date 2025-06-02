The One Way Imane Khelif Can Avoid A Gender Test
Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer who was the subject of much controversy during the 2024 Paris Olympics, now faces a new challenge.
In a statement, World Boxing announced Khelif and all women athletes must face a new gender test to compete in future events. If Khelif plans to continue her career and avoid the test, she has one option.
“The introduction of mandatory testing will be part of a new policy on ‘Sex, Age and Weight’ to ensure the safety of all participants and deliver a competitive level playing field for men and women,” World Boxing said in a Friday media statement.
Khelif will need to be screened if she plans to compete at the Eindhoven Box Cup next month in the Netherlands. Khelif won an Olympic gold medal in Paris and recently announced her hopes of competing at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
However, in October of last year, as reported previously, she showed interest in turning professional.
'I will soon enter the world of professional boxing, I have many offers. Currently, I have not made up my mind about where I will enter professional boxing."- Imane Khelif
Only by turning professional could Khelif hope to avoid taking a gender test and remain a boxer. Indeed, Khelif already competed once as a professional. Prior to her Olympic run she won her only professional boxing bout by stoppage.
