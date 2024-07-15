The Rising Star, Khalil Coe, Sets His Sight On WBC Light Heavyweight Champion, Joshua Buatsi
By Moses Ochieng
After securing the WBC USA light heavyweight title on Saturday night, a stepping stone towards bigger fights, Khalil Coe declared his ambition to challenge the reigning champion, Joshua Buatsi.
On the undercard of the Jaron "Boots" Ennis vs. David Avanesyan fight, promising light-heavyweight prospect Khalil Coe defeated Kwame Ritter (11-2, 9 KOs) with a second-round stoppage, claiming the USWBC light-heavyweight title, a minor belt that will increase his rating with that sanctioning body at 175 pounds, on Saturday night at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center.
In a brief display of his skills, Khalil Coe showcased speed, power, and precise punching. Boxing is a sport where skill disparities are evident, and Coe demonstrated that Ritter was outmatched by his superior abilities.
In the first round, Coe used his jab effectively to control the action, although Ritter managed to land a significant right hand. Moving into the second round, Khalil Coe maintained control by staying active and precise with his jab.
With 2:16 left in the second round, Coe landed a powerful right hand, followed by a couple of lefts to the body. He then knocked Ritter down with a left hand to the head.
Ritter managed to get up, but it was clear he was running on borrowed time. Coe pressed on, landing rights, lefts, and uppercuts. As Coe continued to batter Ritter around the ring, the referee eventually stepped in to stop the fight.
Ritter's defeat marks his second consecutive loss, following a unanimous decision against Mar Dzambekov in California a year ago.
Khalil Coe, the 27-year-old from Jersey City, New Jersey (9-0-1, 7 KOs), was in his first ten-round fight but only needed two rounds to secure the win. The knockout victory over Ritter extends Coe’s streak to five consecutive knockouts.
In his post-fight interview, Khalil Coe focused on the future, expressing interest in facing a specific undefeated contender in the light-heavyweight division.
“Joshua Buatsi, whenever you get finished with that uh Willy Hutchinson smoke, you need to come holla at me,” said Khalil Coe to the press after the fight.