Three Realistic Options For Derek Chisora's 'Last Fight'
Derrick Chisora is one of the most loved British sportsmen of his decade. Chisora is also known to many fans as “Del Boy,” after a character in the British television show “Eastenders.”
Chisora has his eyes set on writing one more chapter in his storied career for a 50th and, he says, final fight. Following his win over Otto Wallin in his most recent fight, he called out Oleksandr Usyk, Daniel Dubois, and Anthony Joshua as three potential opponents. He has ruled out a fight with American Deontay Wilder.
Dubois and Usyk are planning to fight each other, and long breaks from the sport can be tough on 41-year-old fighters.
Here are three fights that make sense for Chisora at this point in his career.
Anthony Joshua
A fight with Joshua got the most applause in the ring. Just a few years ago, Chisora played up that Anthony Joshua was his little brother and “loved” him too much to ever make the fight. A fight between the two would be meaningful, but AJ would certainly prefer to chase the Fury fight for the bigger payday.
Francis Ngannou
MMA and boxing are different sports, as Ngannou discovered when he fought Anthony Johsua. A Ngannou vs. Chisora fight in Africa would be a big event for the sport and be a perfect part of a Riydah Season Africa card. Chisora said his recent victory over Wallin was his last fight in the United Kingdom.
Dillian Whyte
Chisora fought Whyte in 2016 and 2018. Whyte won the first one via split decision and stopped Chisora in their 2018 rematch. Whyte has carved out a niche fighting in Gibraltar, and the Whyte vs. Chisora affair in Gibraltar would be an interesting fight to end his career on, though the least ambitious of the three.
