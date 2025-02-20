Gervonta Davis Discusses Potential Devin Haney Fight After His Ryan Garcia Rematch
Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney are rumored to have a rematch later this year. Garcia put on a show when they fought last year, earning three knockdowns in a decision win.
The result, though, was changed to a no contest after Garcia failed a drug test. Garcia is expected to take on Rolly Romero in May 2025 after his suspension ends.
Haney, meanwhile, looks set to face Jose Ramirez on the same card. Haney and Garcia could be on collision course again. Now, Gervonta Davis has also thrown his hat to the ring to take on Haney. Davis already has a stoppage win against Garcia in his record.
In a recent chat with Bubba Dub, 'Tank' Davis said that he wants to fight Haney regrdless of how the latter does in a potential rematch with Garcia. He said:
I would definitely be open to fighting Devin for sure, but he’s got to redeem himself. If he looks good in his next fight, or if the fight don’t go good, or even if he looks good against Ryan too and he don’t get the win, I feel it would still be a good fight to have. Even the buildup since we were younger and coming into the game. It was back and forth. I think it would still be a good fight between me and Devin.
Gervonta Davis, 30-0-0 (28 KOs), makes his return to the ring on March 1. He'll fight Lamont Roach at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
