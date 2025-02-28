Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney & Teofimo Lopez Headline Card In Times Square
A historic card is coming to a historic venue.
Three title fights will take place at Times Square, New York on May 2. Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero for a WBA welterweight belt will be the headliner for the historic card, while Devin Haney will also move up to welterweight to face former unified junior welterweight champion Jose Ramirez.
The third title fight will be Teofimo Lopez defending his WBO junior welterweight belt against interim champion Arnold Barboza Jr.
"Boxing fans across the globe will have the opportunity to witness this monumental night via Pay-Per-View, ensuring that the action reaches audiences far beyond Times Square," Ring Magazine wrote via press release. "With this event, The Ring Magazine is not only paying homage to its legendary roots but also pioneering a new era of sports entertainment, blending tradition with innovation."
For Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs), he'll make his return after a nearly one-year layoff. Garcia had a decision victory on April 20 against Haney overturned to a no-contest after he failed multiple drug tests for ostarine. Romero (16-2, 13 KOs) is coming off of a unanimous decision victory over Manuel Jaimes.
Haney (31-0, 15 KOs), who was previously the unified lightweight champion and junior welterweight champion, also hasn't fought since the no-contest. Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs) is coming off of a unanimous decision loss to Barboza Jr.
If Garcia and Haney win, the two will most likely rematch in Saudia Arabia in October.
Lopez (21-1, 13 KOs) has defended his belt with back-to-back unanimous decision victories over Jamaine Ortiz and Steve Claggett. Barboza Jr (32-0, 11 KOs) became the interim champion and mandatory challenger for Lopez with a split decision victory over Jack Catterall on Feb. 15.
