Devin Haney Looks Set to Defend WBO Welterweight Title Against Jack Catterall

WBO welterweight champion Devin Haney (33-1, 15 KO) last fought in November and won by unanimous decision over Brian Norman Jr, claiming his first world title at 147 pounds.

Recently, a pair of failed and stalled negotiations narrowed Haney's pool of immediate opponents. First, the superfight negotiations with Keyshawn Davis fell through. Then, a unified bout with IBF champion Liam Paro never materialized. From there, Haney pivoted.

WBA welterweight champion Jack Catterall won his version of the 147-pound crown in a unanimous decision victory over Shakram Giyasov.

Jack Catterall | IMAGO / PA Images

Now, according to Catterall's manager, Sam Jones, they have agreed to the bout that will potentially take place on October 3. Jones commented on the agreement and where the fight currently stands.

Sam Jones on Haney vs Catterall fight

"Wouldn’t say advanced but we’ve accepted the fight and the date proposed. We are easy to deal with we’re not greedy delusional people. Let’s get the fight on and get the contracts signed," Jones wrote on X.

At the same time, Jones describes a potentially thorny issue that could surface.

"What I hope isn’t the case is that Jack is being used as a decoy. Paro is scared of taking the fight for less money than he’s wanting. All I can tell you is we’ve accepted the fight and the date and location. So, if the fight doesn’t happen, it’s not on Jack."

Wouldn’t say advanced but we’ve accepted the fight and the date proposed. We are easy to deal with we’re not greedy delusional people. Let’s get the fight on and get the contracts signed ✅ @BillHaney77 🤝@Realdevinhaney https://t.co/qQVXZamLT5 — Sam Jones (@mrsamjones88) August 8, 2026

Despite a sterling in-ring reputation, the Haney camp, from the outside, possesses a less-than-sterling reputation in fight circles. First, Bill Haney, his trainer and father, likes to voice his opinion on anything and everything.

Looking at the last two negotiations surrounding Haney, the failed deals could be construed as a bad look. First, Keyshawn Davis walked away from a mandatory title fight and his percentage of the $8.55 million purse bid. Subsequently, the stalemate with Paro amounts to another loss of cachet. Now, Catterall, a titleholder, wants to fight, and Haney needs to lock something in.

At 140 pounds, Catterall called Haney out, trying to set up a fight between the two. Yet, without a platform or point of leverage, his demands fell upon unresponsive ears.

Respect @Realdevinhaney but its time to get it on 🤝 https://t.co/JOpAQHXl74 — Jack Catterall (@jack_catt93) July 31, 2026

Now, while not as well-known as Haney, Catterall can claim a stake to the crown that Haney wants to unify. October 3 is less than two months away. As a result, they will need to amp up the negotiation, finalize the contract, and push the promotion into a higher gear if they want the title fight to carry a level of prestige.