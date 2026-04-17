Conor Benn Signs Multi-Fight Deal to Remain With Zuffa Boxing

After giving him $15 million to get through the front door, Zuffa Boxing is making sure Conor Benn is sticking around long-term.

Zuffa Boxing infamously poached Benn from Matchroom Boxing with a massive one-fight, $15 million deal, which it used to have him face former champion Regis Prograis in the co-main event of Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Benn became a free agent the moment he got his hand raised against Prograis, but Dana White did not waste time making sure his newest star would remain in the picture for the long haul.

Conor Benn | IMAGO / Action Plus

Zuffa announce Conor Benn signing

Zuffa Boxing and Benn confirmed the new deal with a joint announcement on social media.

"Yes guys, I just signed a new multi-fight deal I'm very, very excited about," Benn said. "Our visions are aligned. Our goal remains the same, to get that world title, but more importantly, give people the fights that they want. Give people the mega-fights. If you guys want it, you guys can get it."

CONOR BENN IS BACK 🥊



It’s official! @ConorNigel has signed a NEW deal with Zuffa Boxing!



Big things on the horizon‼️ pic.twitter.com/VavXkaEnms — Zuffa_Boxing (@Zuffa_Boxing) April 17, 2026

Neither side revealed the specifics of the deal beyond that it is a "multi-fight" agreement with the promise that it will lead to "big fights."

Zuffa Boxing has yet to leave the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, but White continues to tease national and international expansion. Having Benn as a headlining fighter now gives them an opportunity to put on a wide-scale show in the United Kingdom.

Although Benn technically fought Prograis under the Zuffa Boxing banner, he has yet to compete on one of the promotion's events. White made it clear that investor Turki Alalshikh paid Benn's $15 million contract against Prograis, thus having 'The Destroyer' as a co-headliner of the latest Ring Magazine-sponsored event.

Who will Conor Benn fight in Zuffa Boxing?

Zuffa Boxing star Conor Benn | IMAGO / kolbert-press

Now coming off impressive back-to-back wins over Prograis and Chris Eubank Jr., Benn is closer to a world title than he ever has been in his career. It does not hurt that he is repeatedly being called out by world champions Shakur Stevenson, Ryan Garcia and Josh Kelly, either.

Benn seemed to be on a collision course with Garcia, who recently claimed they had agreed to a fight, but his realignment with Zuffa Boxing likely kills that thought bubble. White does not yet appear inclined to co-promote with any other promoter, much less longtime rival Oscar De La Hoya.

Competition was always the main issue with Benn re-signing with Zuffa Boxing, whose roster lacks high-level welterweight talent. The promotion is also publicly at odds with the sanctioning bodies, seemingly making it difficult for Benn to fight for a world title other than their in-house Zuffa belt.

White certainly did not give Benn another $15 million per-fight deal, but his services do not come cheap. Expect more notable Zuffa Boxing signings in the coming weeks to give its new star quality competition worth the investment.