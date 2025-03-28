Tim Bradley Reveals What Scares Him About Terence Crawford vs Canelo Alvarez
A blockbuster Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford showdown looks set to go down later this year in what would be a fight between two pound-for-pound greats.
There's lots of buzz around the fight and many have already given their opinions on how they see the contest going down. 'Bud' would need to move up two weight classes to fight Canelo, which has fans and experts divided on whether that's a critical disadvantage. Some believe Crawford is just too good for weight to be a factor, while others say it will decide the fight.
Former champion and Hall of Famer Tim Bradley has now chimed in with his take on the upcoming contest, and he believes Crawford's willingness to trade with Canelo could be his downfall. He thinks Alvarez is simply too powerful while also pointing out that he's had plenty of time to acclimate to the super middleweight class while Crawford has not.
Speaking to FightHype, Bradley said:
He’s not going to back down, and that’s what scares me about that fight because you don’t need to be trading with that bull. I know you’re strong, but that dude [Alvarez] is naturally strong, and he’s been at this weight class for a very long time. He’s acclimated. You’re not. You don’t need to be trading with this guy at all, regardless of how the fight is going,
Terence Crawford is one of a kind fighter, but so is Canelo Alvarez. It might be smarter for 'Bud' to follow a plan rather than trading with a bigger, harder hitter like Alvarez.
