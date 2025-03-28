Tommy Fury Slams Jake Paul After Being Accused Of Chasing A Payday To Hit The Pub
Tommy Fury and Jake Paul have reignited their rivalry on social media. The pair fought in February 2023 with Fury earning a split decision win, Paul's only loss in boxing so far.
Jake Paul recently made a controversial claim, saying he'd beat Anthony Joshua. This stirred up the fans and also triggered a response from Fury, who reminded 'The Problem Child' of their fight and accused Paul of ducking a rematch.
Jake Paul, meanwhile, has been doing some notable work with his MVP promotion. MVP signed four new female boxers, showing their intent to help grow the women's side of the sport. Paul reposted an article on social media saying that he's working to build the sport whereas Fury is just looking for a payday to enjoy life. Paul wrote:
Tommy Fumbles Fury…the ship has sailed mate. I’m trying to build the sport. You are trying to make a payday and hit the pub. No judgement. We are just different.
Fury responded in kind, saying Jake Paul is a loser and calling him out for never trying to avenge his defeat. Fury wrote:
No worries at all mate, hope that loss doesn’t eat you up too much. Just know, that you never had enough balls to try and avenge your loss. You’re right, we are different…
I’m a winner and you’re a loser.
Since his win against Jake Paul, Tommy Fury has fought once, defeating KSI in October 2023. Paul, meanwhile, has beaten Nate Diaz, Andre August, Ryan Bourland, Mike Perry, and 58-year-old Mike Tyson since that contest.
